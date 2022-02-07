Guwahati: Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been trapped in an avalanche in the Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh

The area where the personnel are trapped is a high altitude area and the personnel were part of a patrol during the avalanche.

Following this, a search and rescue operation with specialised teams was initiated.

The teams have been airlifted to assist the rescue operations.

As per the army, the personnel are stuck there since February 6 as the area witnessed inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

It may be mentioned that the Indian Army Eastern Command handles the 1,346 kilometres long Line of Actual Control (LAC), including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command includes three corps.

These include the 33 Corps (Sikkim), four Corps (Kameng Sector) and three Corps (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) to handle the LAC.

It may also be mentioned that efforts are being made to construct roads on such vulnerable areas by the Border Roads Organisation.