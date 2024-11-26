Guwahati: Efforts to locate Suvendu Choudhary, the Principal Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway), continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday after he was swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit river in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 55-year-old officer went missing between 12.30 pm and 1 pm on Sunday while visiting Parshuram Kund.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army and local police are conducting search and rescue operations at Parshuram Kund and downstream locations.

As many as 12 boats have been deployed, with patrol teams conducting searches across all possible locations, including three areas where the river widens.

Senior officers of N F Railway, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Tinsukia, are present at the location and actively coordinating with state and district authorities to mobilise all available resources.

The General Manager (GM) of NF Railway is maintaining regular contact with senior officials of the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam governments.