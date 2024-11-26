Guwahati: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved an investment of Rs 1,750 crore for the construction of the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project in Arunachal, with an installed capacity of 186 megawatts – three units of 62 megawatts each – is expected to produce 802 million units (MU) of energy.

The power generated from the project will enhance the power supply in Arunachal Pradesh and contribute to balancing the national grid.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture between the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Central government will extend Rs 77.37 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission lines under enabling infrastructure, in addition to central financial assistance of Rs 120.43 crore towards the equity share of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh would benefit from 12 per cent free power and an additional one per cent for the local area development fund, along with significant infrastructure improvements and socio-economic development of the region.

There will be significant improvements in infrastructure, including development of approximately 10 kilometres of roads and bridges, which will primarily be available for local use.

The Shi Yomi district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes like Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), marketplaces and playgrounds, among others, to be financed by dedicated project funds of Rs 15 crore.

The local populace will also benefit from various compensations, employment opportunities and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The project is estimated to be completed in 50 months.