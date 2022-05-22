Itanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will soon be connected via railways.

He said the government will connect the Parshuram Kund to the rest of the country via railways just like many other places in the country.

“We have laid a network of roads across the state and connected far-flung places in the state”, said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah on Saturday also laid down the foundation stone of a 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashuram.

He visited the Golden Pagoda in Namsai accompanied by Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju and CM Pema Khandu.

Parshuram Kund is a Hindu pilgrimage site situated on the Brahmaputra plateau in the lower reaches of the Lohit River and 21 km north of Tezu in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dedicated to sage Parshuram, the popular site attracts pilgrims from Nepal, across India as well as other Northeastern states.

Each year in the month of January, over 70,000 devotees and sadhus take a holy dip in its water.