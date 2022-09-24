Guwahati: As flash floods triggered by torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, a video doing the rounds on social media shows an SUV being washed away.
In the video that was shared on Twitter by Arunachal Times, a Scorpio car can be seen being slowly taken away with string flood water in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district.
Three people are seen standing on a waterlogged road and holding their ground strong as heavy rains continue to pour in the area.
With its doors open, the video captured how this big SUV was washed away and fell into what looks like a gorge, due to flash floods at Chiputa village in the Lower Subansiri district.