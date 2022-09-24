Guwahati: As flash floods triggered by torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, a video doing the rounds on social media shows an SUV being washed away.

In the video that was shared on Twitter by Arunachal Times, a Scorpio car can be seen being slowly taken away with string flood water in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district.

Three people are seen standing on a waterlogged road and holding their ground strong as heavy rains continue to pour in the area.

A #MahindraScorpio Iconic vehicle, which was being test-driven by employees of #Iconicdealer in #Lekhi, was washed away by Chako Nallah in Chiputa in #Doimukh area on Friday, amid a #flashflood. No casualties were reported. (video courtesy: SM) pic.twitter.com/Jwh6Flan8A — The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) September 23, 2022

With its doors open, the video captured how this big SUV was washed away and fell into what looks like a gorge, due to flash floods at Chiputa village in the Lower Subansiri district.