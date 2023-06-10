Itanagar: The two-day Civil 20 (C20) summit kicked off today at Namsai in Arunachal Prdaesh with over 150 delegates from 20 countries.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the inaugural session of the C20 summit in the morning.

Speaking at the event CM Pema Khandu said the Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to fostering an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan Samvad’ that nurtures and supports the active participation of civil societies.

“We recognize the immense value the civil societies bring to the table – their expertise, local knowledge, and community-driven initiatives – are invaluable assets for inclusive and sustainable development,” Khandu said.

Khandu lauded the C20 summit initiative, which he believed, would serve as an exceptional platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among civil society organizations from around the world to promote social and economic development with the vision that no one is left behind.

“As we celebrate the completion of nine years of ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ under the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on a mission to bring about a shared global future for all through the Amrit Kaal initiative,” he said.

An honour to be part of the #C20India2023 Inaugural Summit at Namsai in the august presence of Hon Speaker Shri @pasang_sona Ji, Chairman Vivekananda International Foundation Shri S Gurumurthy Ji, Sherpa C20 India 2023 Shri Vijay Nambiar Ji & National Coordinator of the conclave… pic.twitter.com/CGVYBjfUGr — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 10, 2023

Talking about the achievements of the state, Khandu said that the state GSDP has more than doubled, per capita income increased by over 85%, the pace of road construction increased by nine times, hydropower energy generation multiplied manifold, built and upgraded hundreds of new schools, hospitals and airports, given a large fillip to agriculture and allied sectors, promoted eco-tourism and sustainable tourism opportunities, besides maintaining a record recovery rate of over 99% during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised by the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government, the theme of the summit is ‘Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect’.



The C20 conclave is a major event under India’s G20 Presidency that aims to initiate extensive dialogue and engagement with civil society organisations, policymakers and different government and non-government agencies.



The C20 summit at Namsai is being attended by delegates from countries like Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, USA, and Venezuela along with representatives of all community-based organizations of Arunachal Pradesh and civil societies.