Itanagar: Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to host a four-day Civil 20 (C20) Summit starting June 9, officials said.

A total of 150 delegates from across the world are expected to participate, said an official.

C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20, which provides a platform for civil society organisations (CSO) to voice the aspirations of the people, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who represents the district, convened a review meeting with officials and stakeholders on Monday to discuss the preparations for the summit.

Mein inspected the places where the delegates would stay, and the venues for important conferences and meetings to be held during the summit, the officials said.

He also made his way to the model villages – Jona-I and Empong – which have been selected for the proposed visit of C20 delegates, where they would get a glimpse of rural Arunachal Pradesh, they added.