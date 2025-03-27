Supreme Court judges to visit Arunachal for tribal outreach and legal awareness

Guwahati: Supreme Court judge and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Executive Chairman, Justice BR Gavai, along with fellow Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, will visit Arunachal Pradesh on March 29-30.

The initiative aims to connect with remotely located tribal communities in Dirang, Bomdila, West Kameng district, and Tawang as part of a mega legal awareness camp and the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ (Service at Your Doorstep) outreach program.

This visit follows a recent one by Justice Gavai and a team of Supreme Court judges to conflict-affected Manipur, underlining the judiciary’s commitment to reaching underserved areas.

Arunachal Pradesh, where over 68% of the population belongs to tribal communities (2011 Census), has been identified as a priority for legal outreach to protect tribal rights and ensure access to justice.

NALSA highlighted the historical isolation of tribal communities from mainstream governance and legal frameworks. Section 12(a) of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, mandates legal service institutions to provide targeted legal aid to these communities. In 2024, over 1.3 lakh tribal individuals benefitted from free legal aid under NALSA’s initiatives.

The awareness camps will educate tribal populations about their rights under laws such as the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act, 2021.

During their visit, Justices Gavai and Bhuyan will also inspect a jail and a children’s home in Tawang, engaging with vulnerable groups to understand their challenges and extend legal support.

This outreach underscores the judiciary’s dedication to bridging gaps between tribal communities and the justice system while promoting welfare and legal empowerment.