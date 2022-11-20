Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will be commissioned in 2023.

Khandu was speaking on Saturday at the inauguration programme of the Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar.

With the commissioning of Subansiri project, Arunachal Pradesh will contribute significantly to India’s target of achieving a 5 trillion-dollar economy, Khandu added.

On the 600 MW Kameng Hydropower Station, which was dedicated to the nation on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu said the run-of-the-river scheme to harness the hydropower of the Bichom and Tenga rivers (tributaries of Kameng river) got delayed due to various reasons for many years.

The Kameng project the construction of which began in February 2005 had missed several deadlines.

He said the start of the Kameng Hydropower station will change the development dynamics of the state.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi around 15 kilometres from Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh.

With Itanagar coming under the aviation map with the inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport, the people of Arunachal Pradesh will be immensely benefited, Khandu said.

The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore.

With a 2,300 metre runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

Terming the day as ‘historic’ for Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said the greenfield airport took a little over 3 years to complete.

“Economic activities will get a new boost and witness a sharp rise with the airport becoming functional,” he said.

Khandu said all the seven advanced landing grounds built in the state in the 1960s have been rebuilt and operationalised.

The chief minister said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Airports Authority of India (AAI) will start air services within the state using fixed-wing Dornier 228 aircraft.