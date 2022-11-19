Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport ‘Donyi Polo Airport’ which was one of the most awaited projects, was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Holangi in Itanagar.

The airport was developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore over an area of 4100 sq metres.

The airport is capable of handling 200 passengers per hour during peak times.

With the inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport, the total count of operations airports in Arunachal Pradesh has reached three and 16 in the North Eastern region.

The airport can also handle Boeing 747 planes with a 2,300 m runway.

It can also facilitate all-weather day operations.

The newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will have IndiGo flights that will connect the state with metros like Mumbai and Kolkata.

Commercial airline giant – IndiGo will start their flights from the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh on November 28.

Notably, the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is the state’s first civilian airport.

Flights connecting Arunachal Pradesh with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is IndiGo airlines’ 75th destination in India.