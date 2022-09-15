NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that the Congress leader “doesn’t have much knowledge of the Northeast”.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, who is currently camping in New Delhi, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raises issues pertaining to the Northeast, without having in-depth knowledge about the region.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have much knowledge of the Northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues of the Northeast on which he doesn’t have in-depth knowledge,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu told ANI.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister was reacting to a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on China.

CM Pema Khandu further rubbished the allegations of the opposition parties on alleged Chinese incursions.

“Opposition’s claims are wrong. I say confidently there is no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal,” said CM Khandu.

He was reacting to the recent pictures and videos circulated on different social media platforms that showed China’s people’s liberation army (PLA) conducting construction works near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Saw on social media that Chinese entered (Indian side) and are constructing again. As per report which I received, they didn’t. All activities are in their own territory,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister added.

On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Later speaking on the allegations of corruption against him and his government, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister termed them ‘baseless’.

“These allegations are meant to defame the state government. These are baseless and politically motivated,” Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said.