ITANAGAR: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig (Retd) BD Mishra has adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients from the state for their treatment.

Arunachal Pradesh governor BD Mishra informed that he has registered himself for sponsoring the treatment of the two TB patients.

“Committed to serve of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I have adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients of the State and registered myself for sponsoring them under community engagement of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’,” said Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig (Retd) BD Mishra.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor said that he adopted the two TB patients as part of the campaign to make the state “Tuberculosis free”.

He also “called for making the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, a ‘People Movement’ and urged the NGOs, business houses, government officials and individuals to adopt TB patients generously”.

“Appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s call and generously adopt TB patients in the State and make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free,” he added.