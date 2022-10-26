ITANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh on October 30.

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, recently during his visit to New Delhi, had met PM Modi and invited him to the state to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar.

Inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has been postponed several times.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.

Recently, commercial airlines giant – IndiGo conducted a successful test of flight landing at the newly built Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

IndiGo airlines successfully conducted test landing of its Airbus A320 at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had termed the test landing at the Donyi Polo airport as a “milestone moment”.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi is located just 15 km away from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.