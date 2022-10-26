ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has suspended as many as two of its officials for dereliction of duty in regards to the fire that broke out at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar on Tuesday.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, on Wednesday, informed that two officials of the state’s fire department have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Over 700 shops at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh were gutted in the massive fire that broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Properties worth crores of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fire at the Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh broke out at around 4am on Tuesday.

The Naharlagun daily market near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh happens to be the oldest market in the state.

It is located near the fire station and Naharlagun police station, around 14 km from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fire is suspected to be caused by firecrackers or lamps lit on the occasion of Diwali on Monday evening.

The fire spread from one shop to the other at a rapid pace as most of the shops were made of bamboo and wood.

Several fire tenders, including one from Itanagar, were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

However, it was a struggle for the firefighters to control the spread of fire.

Blast of LPG cylinders further added to the woes of the firefighters.

It took hours for the firefighters to ultimately control the inferno.

The total loss of properties is yet to be ascertained.

Shopkeepers alleged that after spotting the blaze they rushed to the adjacent fire station but no personnel could be found.

Further, when the fire services personnel arrived, the fire engines did not have water, locals alleged.

To refill the engines, the personnel had to travel a long distance, and they could come back with water only around 5 am, by which most of the market was already gutted, the shopkeepers alleged.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu assured that his government will extend all kind of support to the affected people.

“Our government will extend every possible support to the affected people,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said.