ITANAGAR: In a major boost to the agri-industry in Arunachal, organic oranges from Dambuk in the Lower Dibang Valley district were launched at the Lulu Group’s hypermarkets in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The launch of the oranges was done in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, Agriculture Marketing Director Tadu Game, Agriculture Joint Director Karbom Riram, and a team of officials from Lulu hypermarket.

The oranges were launched during a programme organised in Dubai by the APAMB, in collaboration with the Lulu Group International on Thursday.

Lulu Group’s regional manager termed the event “a milestone which will open up the market for various other organic products from Arunachal Pradesh.”

Bidol Tayeng during the launch of the oranges said, “Organic oranges are just a lead product from the state, and in coming days, various other products from the state will find their way to these markets.”

Dambuk Organic Orange Producer Company Limited, formed under the MOVCD-NER were responsible for the oranges.

According to a statement, the launch of the oranges was planned to coincide with the long holidays.