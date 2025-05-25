Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Eastern Zone Bench has expressed serious concern over the apparent inaction of the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) despite a joint committee report confirming significant environmental violations by several stone crusher and mining operations in the Rupa area of West Kameng district.

The NGT’s strong remarks came during a hearing on May 20, 2025, in a case (Original Application No. 182/2024/EZ) initiated by the applicant HAWA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Tribunal noted that while the joint committee report, submitted with an affidavit from the Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng District, clearly indicated violations of environmental laws and norms, no tangible action appeared to have been taken by the APSPCB against the project proponents.

In response to the Tribunal’s observations, the counsel for the APSPCB sought three weeks to file an Action Taken Report, a request that was granted by the NGT.

The ongoing legal proceedings stem from a letter petition filed by HAWA via email on June 29, 2024, alleging widespread illegal crusher operations and mining activities in the Rupa area, with no action taken by the state administration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The petition highlighted several grave concerns, including operations without necessary licenses and tax payments, significant noise and air pollution affecting local residents due to crushers located adjacent to the main road, alleged collusion between the administration and an “illegal mining mafia” in the GACCHAM area, and rapid deforestation with potential adverse effects during the monsoon season.

Recognizing the gravity of the allegations, the NGT had previously constituted a committee comprising a Senior Scientist from the APSPCB, a Senior Scientist from the Central Pollution Control Board, and a representative not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) from the District Magistrate’s office.

This committee was tasked with conducting a fact-finding investigation at the site and identifying violators if environmental breaches were confirmed.

During the May 20, 2025, hearing, the NGT deemed it essential to implead the implicated project proponents as necessary parties.

Consequently, M/s. Sange Stone Crusher, Rupa; M/s. Thongon Stone Crusher, Rupa; M/s. Firong Traders, Rupa; and M/s. Karma Traders, Rupa were added as respondents in the case.

The Registry has been directed to issue notices to these newly impleaded parties, who are required to file their responses within two weeks of receiving the notice.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner, District West Kameng, has been directed to serve these respondents and file an affidavit of service within 10 days.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for July 21, 2025, where the NGT expects to see the Action Taken Report from the APSPCB and responses from the newly added project proponents.