Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has asked the East Kameng deputy commissioner to ensure better waste management of solid wastes dumped into the Kameng River.

The State Pollution Control Board issued notice following a complaint filed by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

According to reports, the pollution board directed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to immediately stop dumping solid wastes into the Kameng River.

The board stated that solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

APSPCB member-secretary, Tapek Riba warned “necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter department as per relevant rules if it fails to follow the direction”.

The board also banned throwing, burning or burying solid waste on the streets, open public spaces or in the drain, or water bodies.

“The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed of constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal in an environmentally sound manner,” Riba said in the notice.

Further, the member-secretary directed the DC to submit an action-taken report within a week.