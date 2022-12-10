ITANAGAR: Experts have discovered a new species of Wren-Babbler bird in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

A team of birdwatchers, comprising members from Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram made this discovery at the Mugaphi peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

The experts team were trekking the peak in Arunachal Pradesh in March in search of the rare Grey-bellied Wren Babbler.

When the team reached the peak of the mountain in Arunachal Pradesh, it spotted a bird which looked similar to the Grey-bellied Wren Babbler, but didn’t sound like one.

“All the birds we found had a sweet song that was similar to the songs of the Naga Wren Babbler; and quite unlike the trilling song of the Grey-bellied Wren Babbler,” Praveen J, one of the members of the expedition, was quoted as saying by HT.

The team has named the bird they found as Lisu Wren Babbler, after the Lisu community of Arunachal Pradesh.

Their findings were recently published by Indian BIRDS, a peer-reviewed journal of south Asian ornithology.