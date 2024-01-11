Guwahati: Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-YA) has strongly condemned a reported bomb attack by Indian security forces in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on January 7.

In a statement, the NSCN-YA alleged that “strike-drones flown in by the Indian army from their Nampong outpost randomly dropped bombs in the surrounding areas near the Pangsau border, luckily causing no civilian casualties.”

The outfit further criticized the “destructive intentions” of the army, questioning the need for such action in a “highly populated area” and calling it “a cowardly act by a civilized nation’s army.”

The NSCN-YA expresses concern that such actions by the Indian army will “create unwanted situations in this part of the Naga area” and “turn the Indian Army into the foe of the Naga public.”

The outfit warned that “the Naga army will not remain a mute spectator” if any innocent civilians are harmed in future attacks and will “respond appropriately.”

It is important to note that the NSCN-YA’s claims have not been independently verified by Northeast Now. The Indian army has not yet released any official statement regarding the alleged bombing.