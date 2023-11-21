Dibrugarh: An over ground worker affiliated to NSCN (K-YA) was apprehended by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Monday.

Based on inputs regarding the presence and movement of the individual, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation along with Pongchau police from Kunsa on Monday and successfully nabbed the over ground worker of NSCN (K-YA).

After a thorough search of the area, the individual was found and apprehended from his house later in the day.

The individual was identified as Longna Pansa, son of Khonglai Pansa, resident of Kunnu village, Longding district.

According to police, he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of civil labourers of SS Construction Company Pangchao Iron Bridge on November 16, 2023.

The apprehension of the over ground worker has come at a time when the leadership hierarchy of NSCN (K-YA) is at a crossroads and undergoing a significant dispute resulting in the breaking up of the faction.

This would land a severe blow to the subversive activities being carried out by the group in the TCL region of Arunachal Pradesh.