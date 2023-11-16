ITANAGAR: At least two labourers have been reportedly abducted by suspected NSCN-KYA militants from Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two labourers were kidnapped by the suspected NSCN-KYA militants from a labourers’ camp along the Kunsa Pongchau road near Tisa River in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two labourers were reportedly abducted during the early hours of Thursday (November 16).

The two abducted labourers have been identified as Shashank Yadav and Lemgaw Gowam.

While Yadav hails from Uttar Pradesh, Gowam is a resident of Nginu village in Arunachal Pradesh.

(More details awaited)