Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has much to celebrate! Jairampur in Changlang district has been crowned the cleanest city in the state, while Aalo in West Siang district bagged the second position, according to the latest Swachh Survekshan 2023 results.

This recognition was bestowed upon the two cities at the Swachh Survekshan 2023 award ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event, graced by President Draupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, served as a platform to acknowledge the significant strides these cities have made in sanitation and cleanliness.

The Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey, initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), commenced with a comprehensive field assessment in July 2023.

Over 3,000 assessors evaluated the performance of more than 4,500 cities across 46 critical indicators. Launched on May 24, 2022, this edition focused on the theme of “Waste to Wealth,” emphasizing efficient waste processing and scientific waste management.

This year’s survey specifically aimed to ensure that smaller and medium-sized cities like Jairampur and Aalo could reap the benefits of the initiative.

By making Swachh Survekshan an effective tool for sanitation improvement, the program encourages healthy competition and motivates cities to prioritize cleanliness and sustainability.