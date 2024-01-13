Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Teaching Assistant in Hindustani Classical Music Khayal and Dhrupad.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Hindustani Classical Music Khayal and Dhrupad

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to a maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

A)(i)Masters Degree altogether with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal).

ii). The candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility test (NET) conducted by the UGC CSIR or similar accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a PhD Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/ Ph.D. Degree) Regulation 2009 or 2016 and their Amendments from time to time as the case may be.

Or

B. Traditional or professional artist also with highly commendable professional achievement in the subject concerned having a Bachelors degree, who has :

(i) studied under noted/reputed traditional Master(s) Arts(s)

(ii) Has been ‘A’ grade artist of AIR/ Doordarshan; and

(iii) Has the ability to explain with logical reasoning the subject concerned; and

(iv) Has adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in the discipline concerned.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd January 2024 at 10 AM in Department of Fine Arts & Music, RGU, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview altogether with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





