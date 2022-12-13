New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the clash with the Chinese PLA at Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the Parliament over the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said, “On 9 December 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner.”

The defence minister said the ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

“The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he added.

Singh further said that due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations.

“As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms,” he added.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Minister Singh said.