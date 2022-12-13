New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said no Indian soldier has sustained a severe injury or has been martyred in the latest clashes with China in Arunachal Pradesh.

Minister Singh was addressing the Lok Sabha after the Opposition demanded a discussion on the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress’s national president Mallikarjuna Kharge moved an adjournment motion this morning, seeking a suspension of proceedings and a debate on the border clash.

The Trinamool Congress, too, submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Proceedings in both Houses of parliament were adjourned soon after they began today as the Opposition kept insisting that the crucial border clash issued by discussed before any other matter is taken up.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh called for a high-level meeting following the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector at the LAC.

According to reports, the meeting was held with Army Chief General Manoj Pandey and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Senior Air Force and Navy commanders were also present in the meeting.

The Indian Army in a statement on Monday said the December 9 face-off led to “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.