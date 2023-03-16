Guwahati: An Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie reportedly crashed at Mandala near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh along the Indo-China border on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 9:15 am on Thursday.

Two pilots–a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major– have been missing following the incident. Army said a search operation has been launched to locate the pilots.

“Search parties have been launched. The chopper was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 am on Thursday,” Defence PRO Lt col Mahendra Rawat said.

The Indian Army has asked for all citizens to remain vigilant and report any information that may help in the search for the missing crewmen.