India has raised the issue of alleged ‘torture’ of Arunachal boy – Miram Taron by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with China.

Miram Taron was allegedly tortured by the soldiers of the Chinese PLA while he was in their custody for a week.

“We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Arunachal boy – Miram Taron – who was ‘abducted’ by the troopers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China allegedly went through physical and mental torture during his captivity.

Father of Miram Taron alleged that his son was given electric shocks by the PLA soldiers while he was in their captivity.

“My son was kept tied and blindfolded by the PLA while he was in their custody for over a week,” Opang Taron, father of Miram Taron, alleged.

The father said: “He is still in shock. He was kicked and subjected to electric shocks.”

Miram Taron, the boy from Arunachal Pradesh, who was abducted by the Chinese PLA, reuinted with his family on Monday after 14 days.

The Arunachal boy was handed over by the Chinese PLA to the Indian Army at the Wacha-Damai border personnel meeting point in Kibithu sector.

17-year-old Miram Taron was ‘abducted’ by the Chinese PLA on January 17 and spent a week in PLA captivity before being handed over to the Indian Army.

Miram Taron was ‘abducted’ by the troopers of China’s PLA from inside the Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

The PLA informed that the Arunachal boy was found by the Chinese border defence troops during a patrol in Medog County of Xizang in China.

Miram Taron hails from Zido village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.