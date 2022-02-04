The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya, will sit for a special session on February 7 to elect a new chairman. 

The post of KHADC chairman has been lying vacant after NPP leader and member of district council (MDC) Pyniaid Syiem resigned from the post. 

Notably, the NPP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a coalition of ruling parties in KHADC, nominated four-time MDC – Lamphrang Blah for elections to the post of Chairman. 

Blah will submit his nominations for elections to the post of chairman on Friday. 

Lamphrang Blah, an MDC from Mawphlang-Diengiei, had left the Congress in Meghalaya and joined the NPP in October last year. 

He unsuccessfully contested the bye elections to Mawphlang Assembly constituency in Meghalaya held last year. 

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com