The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya, will sit for a special session on February 7 to elect a new chairman.

The post of KHADC chairman has been lying vacant after NPP leader and member of district council (MDC) Pyniaid Syiem resigned from the post.

Notably, the NPP-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a coalition of ruling parties in KHADC, nominated four-time MDC – Lamphrang Blah for elections to the post of Chairman.

Blah will submit his nominations for elections to the post of chairman on Friday.

Lamphrang Blah, an MDC from Mawphlang-Diengiei, had left the Congress in Meghalaya and joined the NPP in October last year.

He unsuccessfully contested the bye elections to Mawphlang Assembly constituency in Meghalaya held last year.