Guwahati: Unprecedented weather conditions have left India’s northeastern states in a state of alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intense showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.

A cyclonic circulation has been identified over South Assam and is set to trigger an extended low-pressure area that will interact with easterly winds in Central and Northeast India.

Consequently, India’s northeastern states are expected to receive isolated to scattered light rains on Tuesday (March 14).

The intensity of the rains will increase from Wednesday (March 15) to Saturday (March 18), when lightning-laden thunderstorms and windy days (speed 30-40 kmph) will accompany light to moderate showers.

Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, will experience heavier rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) in localized areas, and there is even a chance of hailstorms in some parts of northeast India.

The IMD has placed more than half of India under a warning for rainfall activity and has issued an orange alert, rarely seen at this time of year, for all northeastern states on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, the alert status will only apply to Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. Residents of these states are urged to take the necessary precautions and be prepared for unusual weather conditions.