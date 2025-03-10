Demarcation nears completion for Assam-Arunachal 6 dispute districts, says C M Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday stated that the authority will complete boundary demarcation between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for six disputed districts of the states by the effort of a joint team of the states.

Chief Minister made the statement replying to a supplementary question raised in the assembly by BJP legislator Wangling Lowangdong, Khandu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister said that the state government remains committed to the agreement established under the Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022. Authority will initiate discussions with the Assam government shortly for Changlang district. The state has made outrageous progress in resolving the boundary disputes between the two neighbouring states, he said.

In line with Lowangdong’s query during the assembly session, Home Minister Mama Natung said that the reconstituted Regional Committees for the six districts, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding districts held their meeting in September 2024. After that, the authority decided to begin joint inspections with Assam’s regional committees.

He said that the authority had resolved the boundary disputes in West Kameng, East Siang, Lohit, Tirap, and Namsai. While issues in six districts are under review by the reconstituted regional committees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Natung reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh has consistently opposed the unilateral notification of the Bordoloi Commission of 1951.

“The state’s efforts resulted in an MoU allowing for the adjustment of land and areas inhabited by Arunachali people within three kilometres into the state,” Natung said.

Notably, the ‘Namsai Declaration’ signed between Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to restrict or minimize boundary disputes to 123 villages by Arunachal in 2007.” They agreed in principle to reduce the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86, said the report.







