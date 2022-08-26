ITANAGAR: China has reportedly been developing its infrastructure along the Indian border at a rapid pace.
The people’s liberation army (PLA) of China has reportedly been constructing a helipad road near Chaglagam in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the report, the location where the construction is being carried out is Hadigara, Delta-6.
Pictures have also started to do the rounds in social media showing China aggressive stand on infra development close to the Indian borders.
“As per local input, #ChinesePLA is constructing helipad road near #Chaglagam in Anjaw District #ArunachalPradesh. The said location (Hadigara, Delta-6) is at least four days footmarch,” Eastern Sentinel tweeted.
Earlier in November 2021, it was reported that China constructed a second cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh.
In December 2021, China ‘renamed’ 15 places — including residential areas, mountains, rivers and a mountain pass — situated in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as its own territory called ‘South Tibet’.
India and China have been locked in a border stand-off in the northern Ladakh sector of the LAC since May 2020.