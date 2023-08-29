ITANAGAR: China has once again reiterated its illegal territorial claim over the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China has published a new map, which showed the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the country.

According to the 2023 edition of its “standard map”, China staked claim, not only over Arunachal Pradesh, but also the Aksai Chin region in North India, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” China state-run English website Global Times reported.

It may be mentioned here that China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, whereas it occupied the Aksai Chin area of India in the 1962 war.

The “standard map” also included the sovereign nation of Taiwan, which China claims to be part of its territory.

China, while releasing its “standard map” also claimed stake to a major portion of the disputed South China Sea.

Meanwhile, India had been, on numerous occasions, rubbishes Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the frontier state “has and will always remain an integral part of India”.