Pasighat: A person rescued a Slow Loris and handed it over to the Range Office of Pasighat Forest Range in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The animal was released back into the forest on Sunday by Niraj Tamuk, Range Forest Officer (RFO), accompanied by Tabang Gaduk, Beat Officer, and other staff members.

The rescuer is said to have found the Slow Loris in his house premises and rescued it. He then brought the animal to the Range Office and handed it over to the forest officials.

The RFO thanked the rescuer for his act of kindness and said that it will go a long way in conservation and protection of wildlife.

The Slow Loris is a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is listed as either “vulnerable” or “endangered” on the IUCN Red List. The species is threatened by the wildlife trade and habitat loss.

The DFO, Dr. Hano Moda, has also appreciated the efforts of the rescuer. He said that the Slow Loris is a harmless animal and needs to be protected. He urged the people to come forward and help in the protection of wildlife.