Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Electrical Engineering : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Qualifications : M. Tech and Ph.D in Electrical / Civil Engineering. Preference will be given to the candidates having Ph.D (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) in Electrical / Civil Engineering. Degree from recognized Universities/Institutions will only be accepted. Ph.D Pursuing candidates also can apply.

Salary :

With Ph.D Degree (Thesis Submitted or degree awarded) : Rs.1,500/- per hour class

M.Tech with Ph.D Pursuing : Rs.1,000/- per hour class

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 28th August 2023 and 1st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh, Jote, Arunachal Pradesh-791113

How to apply :

For the post of Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering, candidates may send biodata

along with necessary documents to rajenpudur1977@gmail.com with subject “Application for the

Guest Faculty position in the Department of Electrical Engineering “

For the post of Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering, candidates may send biodata

along with necessary documents to nabamrich123@gmail.com with subject “Application for the

Guest Faculty position in the Department of Civil Engineering “

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2