NEW DELHI: The Chakma Welfare and Cultural Society, Noida (CWCSN), Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union and Arunachal Pradesh Chakma & Hajong Students Association today submitted a joint memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a “Special Helpline Number for North East people” in NOIDA to address discrimination and acts of violence against the North Eastern people residing in NOIDA.

“NOIDA is one of the areas under the National Capital Region where such a special helpline for the North Eastern people has not been established. A substantial population from the North East is working in Noida. The population of the Chakma community in NOIDA alone is about 1,000 persons and they face acute discrimination and acts of violence on daily basis”, stated Santosh Baburah Chakma, President of the CWCSN.

He added, “On 13 August 2022 at about 3 PM, two persons namely Gyana Ranjan Chakma and Nivaran Chakma from North East India working at Salarpur, Bhangel in Noida were brutally beaten up by their landlord and others with iron rod and bricks. They suffered grievous injuries including in their heads. They went to the hospital but they were told to go to the police station first before treatment.”

Also Read: Assam: Nursing student found dead in Guwahati PG

He further said, “Accordingly, they went to the local police station to file FIR but as they are from the Northeast, the Noida Police also did not take them seriously and kept them waiting despite the victims requiring immediate medical treatment. Finally, the FIR was registered but no action has been taken as on date. The accused are roaming around freely.”

It may be mentioned that ofter people from North East not accepted by the local population in some parts of the country. There have been reports of many cases of discrimination on Northeastern people in several states in the country.

Most common forms of discrimination include passing lewd comments/ abusive words, teasing, taunting, molestation, sexual harassment, physical assaults etc.

They also face discrimination, harassment, and denial of wages at workplaces, which are mostly in unorganized sectors.

MP Bezbaruah in 2014 recommended legislative measures, and special police initiatives for safety and security of North Eastern people living in Delhi, NCR and other parts of the country etc. Based on the recommendations of the Committee special helpline numbers are provided by Delhi Police, Gurgaon Police, etc for assisting people from North Eastern States and Nodal Officers were appointed to address the grievances.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border row: Ministerial-level talks today

However, despite the substantial population from the North East region living in Noida and adjoining areas, no special police helpline number has been established and no nodal officers have been appointed, leaving those working in NOIDA extremely vulnerable.