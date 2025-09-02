Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Manager and Project Fellow in the DBT -Wellcome Trust India Alliance sponsored project entitled, “Implementing a comprehensive One Health approach to eradicate dog-mediated rabies from India”at the JYOTI AND BHUPAT MEHTA SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

PhD in Public Health/veterinary/ Science/ humanities/community development /social sciences

Or

Master’s in Public Health/veterinary/ Science/ humanities/community development /social

sciences with essential 3 years of field experience.

Viewing of record of scholarly publications in peer reviewed journals favorably

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Masters degree in science / social science/ wildlife or Bachelors degree with 2 Yrs experience in field work.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their online application/CV along with cover letter to [email protected] before 10th September 2025

Shortlisted candidates will get invitation to the online interview through email. The online interview will be on 16th September 2025.

Selection will be on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here