New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested six persons including officials of Tata Projects Limited and Power Grid Corporations in connection with a graft case.

The CBI carried out raids at eleven locations across India including Gurugram.

“B.S. Jha, the executive director of Power Grid has been arrested by us along with five others. Rs 93 lakh cash was also recovered from his house in Gurugram,” said an official.

Jha is currently posted in Itanagar.

The source said that Desh Raj and R.N. Singh working with Tata Projects Limited were also arrested in this connection.

An FIR was lodged in this respect in February.

There was a scheme for the Northeast region, the North System Improvements scheme, which was for Arunanchal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The accused persons had got the tenders of the said project. As per allegations, huge money was paid as a bribe to get the project.