North Lakhimpur: In a series of disturbing incidents that have raised concerns about the safety of Assam’s migrant workers, a worker from Lakhimpur district was found murdered in Hapoli, Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night.

The migrant worker, identified as Diganta Tamuli, 40, of Haripur Nowboicha, who had been working in a shop in Hapoli for the past year, was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified assailants while returning home from work, police said.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Ziro by his colleagues, but succumbed to his injuries.

This incident comes on the heels of two other cases of missing migrant workers from Lakhimpur who had been working in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajkumar Taid, 21, of Boginadi has been missing for the past two months, while Arup Gogoi from Narayanpur has been missing since last October.

Both Taid and Gogoi were working in Hapoli, the same town where Tamuli was murdered.

These incidents have sparked outrage and fear among the migrant worker community in Lakhimpur, who are increasingly concerned about their safety when working in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh.

The continuous migration of unskilled workers from remote areas of Lakhimpur to Arunachal Pradesh in search of livelihood highlights the grim reality of unemployment in the region.

Forced to seek employment in unfamiliar and potentially dangerous environments, these young workers face a multitude of risks.