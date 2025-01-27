Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s para-athlete Techi Sonu has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Sharjah 2025 International Para Athletics championship.

The championship hosted by Althiqah Club for the Disabled will be held from February 2 to February 4 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was selected by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to represent at the international sports event.

Techi Sonu has brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh with his achievements in State, Zonal, and National events.

He won Gold Medals in the State Level Arm Wrestling Championship 2016 at Itanagar and Mr. Arunachal Bodybuilding Championship 2019 at Roing.

He was a Gold Medallist in the North India Powerlifting Championship 2020 at Guwahati in Assam.



Sounu bagged Bronze in the 40 kg weight category in Mr India National Divyang Bodybuilding Championship 2019 at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

He won Silver in the shot put under the F-44 category in the National Para Athletics Championship 2021 at Bengaluru in Karnataka.

He is also the founder of para-sports in Arunachal Pradesh and has brought many opportunities to the state para-athletes back when para-sports was not recognized and practiced in the state.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh extends its heartfelt best wishes to his sports career & profession.