Pasighat: 43rd Roing MLA, Mutchu Mithi inaugurated signage-cum-welcome gate of Zero Hunting just besides Arunachal Pradesh’s Aohali village’s national highway on Monday.

He inaugurated the signage while attending the 56th Reh Festival celebration of Idu community of Mishmi tribe of Aohali village under Mebo Sub-Division.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event was attended by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng along with Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and hosts of officers, public leaders and general public of Aohali village.

Appreciating the initiative of Aohali village under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission led by local MLA Oken Tayeng as Patron and several top officials, Roing MLA-cum-Advisor to Home Minister and Education Minister, Mutchu Mithi deeply admired the declaration of the village and its jurisdiction free from hunting activities in order to protect and balance the forests and wildlife in the region.

Praising the ‘Zero Hunting’ initiative by the Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and team ECMM, the MLA said “We have been living amidst the forests and wildlife since our ancestral eras and our traditions and customs emanated from these, we need to protect and preserve our natural resources while maintaining the cleanliness for tourism promotion here.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While MLA Oken Tayeng said that the initiative of the Zero Hunting declaration of Aohali village is a collective effort from the people of Aohali village and the entire team of ECMM led by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and others.

“This idea of zero hunting is to create a value of our area and our natural heritage, create some good tourist attractions here, and I deeply appreciate the people of Aohali village for taking up a bold announcement to declare zero hunting in the village jurisdiction this year. This is just a beginning and we need to go a long-long way of taking up more such initiatives”, added Tayeng.

Later speaking in the Reh festival gathering in the village community hall after inspecting the Primary school and hoisting the festival flag, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang and Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang also expressed their appreciations to the people of Aohali village for declaring the village as zero hunting village to protect and conserve the forests and wildlife.

Four French tourists who were visiting the Aohali village said that they loved visiting the village and loved the food and good hospitality shown to them.

On behalf of people of Aohali village, the Reh festival celebration committee President, Heku Umbrey also expressed gratitudes to all the MLAs and other visiting dignitaries for supporting the initiative of Aohali village.

It is worth mentioning that the state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu had also appreciated the initiative of people of Aohali village for letting Aohali village become the state’s first zero hunting village which will go a long way in balancing the rapidly declining forest and wildlife in the state.