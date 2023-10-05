Guwahati: Three products from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Thursday.

As per the information available, the GI tag was given to the Yak Chhurpi, Khamti rice and Tangsa textile products.

Of the products, Yak Chhurpi is a special cheese made from Yak milk.

The Yak chhurpi that got the GI identification or tag is made from the milk of Arunachali yak.

This yak is a breed found specifically in the West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The yak that are used for the chhurpi are reared by tribal yak pastoralists.

They are known as Brokpas and they keep on migrating along with their yaks from time to time.

Another product, the Khamta rice is a type of rice from Arunachal Pradesh that contains insoluble fiber.

The rice promotes beneficial gut bacteria and is recommended for people who suffer from heartburn or nausea.

The Tangsa textile comes from the Tangsa tribe.

The tribe comprises many sub-tribes and is based mostly in Changlang.

They are well known for weaving which is a part of every household. The Tangsas as well as the Singphos (men) generally wear woven chequer pattern lungi (Khaithung) of black and green colour, lined with red, yellow and white yarn and shirt (Samtong), bag (Khak), and a turban (Khuphok).