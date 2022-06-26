Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh police said that it succeeded in seizing suspected cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh from Naharlagun.

The police said that the cannabis was recovered from a house in the area and one person was arrested based on specific inputs present with the police.

The operation to track down the suspected items was initiated based on inputs present with the police.

The police had input that a couple was involved in the illegal supplying of narcotics in the Capital Complex region.

Based on the input, a raid was conducted in the house located in the Gollonallah area in Naharlagun on Friday evening.

The police said that during this raid, they succeeded in recovering around 525.97 kg of cannabis hidden in the house.

The police also seized a .32 pistol along with Rs 50 thousand in cash.

A car was also impounded which is suspected to be used for illegal activities.

The woman arrested was out on bail under the NDPS Act earlier in 2021. Her husband is also said to be involved in the illegal trade and the search to nab him is on.