Pasighat: Two rescued wild animals, a Fishing Cat and a Python, were released in the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh‘s East Siang district on Saturday. The animals were rescued by Kennedy Perme from Namsing Village and Len Tayeng from Borguli Village.

Perme and Tayeng found the animals in their respective villages and decided to hand them over to the wildlife department for their safety. They were concerned that the animals would be harmed if they were released back into the wild.

The animals were taken to the Borguli Wildlife Range, where they were examined by a veterinarian. The veterinarian determined that the animals were healthy and could be released back into the sanctuary.

The animals were released into the sanctuary by Chow Konseng Chowpo, Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range. He thanked Perme and Tayeng for their help in rescuing the animals.

“Wildlife is a part of our natural heritage. We must all do our part to protect it,” said Chowpo.

The D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in Arunachal Pradesh. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and rhinos. The sanctuary is an important habitat for these animals and plays a vital role in their conservation.