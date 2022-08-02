DIBRUGARH: The three days ‘Patkai Motorcycle Rally’ organized by the Assam Rifles Battalions deployed in the insurgency-infested TCL region culminated at Pangsau Pass with pomp and gaiety.

The Motorcycle Rally saw fervent participation from enthusiastic bike riders of two Wancho Motorcycle Clubs; namely, ‘Roaring Rangers’ and ‘Head Hunters’ and soldiers of Assam Rifles guarding the Indo-Myanmar border in the restive TCL region.

Also Read: Assam to award state govt employees for good performance

After the flag-off from Kanubari in Longding, the bikers travelled over 400 kilometres passing the towns and remote villages in Longding, Khonsa, Changlang and Jairampur. The Bikers earnestly endeavoured to reach out to all sections of society inhabiting the TCL region and promote Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign of GOI and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During their journey, the bikers interacted with Civil Society Organizations, Youth organisations, Women’s societies and NGOs involved in curbing the drug menace. The event witnessed overwhelming participation by TCL region people, who pledged to fight against drug abuse.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs worth Rs 15-crore seized in Karbi Anglong, three held

The Bike Rally was flagged at Pangsau Pass on 01 Aug 22 by Mr Laisam Simah, MLA Nampong in the presence of officials of civil administration, police and heads of civil society organisations. The locals expressed gratitude towards Assam Rifles for taking such a noble initiative to generate awareness among the masses to make the TCL region drug-free.