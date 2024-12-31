Arunachal: Tawang administration issues winter advisory to ensure public safety

Itanagar: To ensure public safety during the challenging winter months, Arunachal’s Tawang District Commissioner (DC) Kanki Darang has issued a comprehensive advisory. The guidelines are aimed at both residents and tourists, particularly those visiting high-altitude areas known for harsh weather conditions.

Tourists planning trips to popular destinations like Bumla Pass, Shongetser Lake, PT Tso, and Sela Pass are advised to check weather and road conditions beforehand.

The region’s extreme weather, marked by heavy snowfall, icy roads, and sudden changes, poses significant risks.

Travelers are urged to equip their vehicles with non-skid tire chains to navigate snow-covered roads safely.

Health precautions are also emphasized. Visitors prone to high-altitude sickness or with existing health issues are discouraged from visiting places like Bumla and Sela Pass, where conditions can aggravate medical problems.

Tourists are advised to carry warm clothing, emergency kits, and reliable communication devices to prepare for unexpected situations.

The advisory strictly warns against stepping onto frozen lakes, as the ice may be too thin and unstable, posing serious safety risks. Tourists are urged to avoid such activities and prioritize safety.

In case of emergencies, travelers are encouraged to follow instructions from local authorities, tour operators, guides, and rescue teams. Cooperation with these groups ensures swift and effective responses to incidents.

The DC has also requested stakeholders, including Inner Line Permit issuing authorities in Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur, and the Bhalukpong EAC, to inform tourists about these guidelines.

These measures aim to better prepare visitors for the region’s challenges and enhance overall safety during the winter season.

By adhering to the advisory, tourists can safely enjoy the natural beauty of Tawang’s high-altitude destinations while mitigating risks associated with extreme winter conditions.