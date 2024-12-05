Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to oversee the maintenance and management of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang.

The MoA was signed by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang and Brigadier V S Rajput of the Indian Army’s 190 Mountain Brigade in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The agreement grants the Indian Army exclusive responsibility for managing the museum, ensuring its maintenance and preservation.

CM Khandu paid rich tributes to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under whose directives Major Bob Khathing travelled to Tawang in 1951 and established administrative control over the region, previously held by Tibetan authority.

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for providing defence land for the museum’s establishment and agreeing to oversee its management.

The chief minister assured that the government would provide support whenever needed for the maintenance and management of the museum.