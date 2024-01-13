Guwahati: Security forces have nabbed six members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) from Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh along with a cache of arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip, a joint operation by paramilitary forces and Longding police on Thursday apprehended the NSCN (IM) rebels near Niausa, SP Dekio Gumja informed.

Subsequent interrogation revealed a hidden weapons stash near Knoknu and Khasa villages, leading to the seizure of three MQ assault rifles, detonators, mobile phones, and other military supplies.

“The arrested individuals, masquerading as officials, were targeting heads of departments and public leaders with extortion threats,” the SP revealed.

Their identities confirmed them as Wancho Region secretary Wangpang Wangsa (28), Major Pansa (64), Captain Mikgam (27), Sergeant Thangwang (29), Captain Alung Ngodam (31), and Lance Corporal Jamgang Gangsa (27).

Notably, Gangsa had earlier surrendered from the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit in 2021 before joining the NSCN-IM later that year.

Currently, an investigation is underway at Longding police station under the Arms Act.

This successful operation has dealt a significant setback to the NSCN-IM’s activities in the region.