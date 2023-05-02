Guwahati: Troops of Assam Rifles have seized cash, fake currency note, air gun rifle and other materials from the residence of an NSCN (IM) leader in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, officials said on Tuesday.

A team of Assam Rifles conducted a raid in search of senior NSCN(IM) leader SS Maj Athong Sangtham at his residence at Bamunpukhari village in Dimapur but the militant leader managed to flee.

However, the team recovered cash Rs 40, 000 and 87 counterfeit currency notes, one radio set with charger, two smartphones, one non-multimedia Mobile Phone, one Air Gun Rifle with scope (without number), two NSCN Flags, some documents related to NSCN (IM) and a Maruti Alto 800 car.

Assam Rifles officials said Athong Sangtham’s name as mastermind was disclosed during the questioning of five NSCN (IM) cadres who were arrested on 28 April.

Operations to nab the NSCN (IM) rebel based on leads given during questioning of arrested cadres is underway, the officials added.

The Assam Rifles nabbed five cadres of the NSCN (IM) on April 28 and rescued six people ‘kidnapped’ by members of the insurgent group in Nagaland’s Dimapur district.

The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were ‘kidnapped’ by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and April 27, and kept at a house in the Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from family members, Assam Rifles had said.