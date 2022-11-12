Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for infrastructure development in the Northeastern state.

The NHLML is a subsidiary of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The MoU was signed by state Transport department special secretary Parul Gaur Mittal and NHLML CEO Prakash Gaur in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Guwahati on Friday, an official statement said.

Announced in the Union Budget (2022-23) for the construction of ropeways in hilly terrains across the country for connecting inaccessible areas, decongesting urban areas and improve tourism in states, the national ropeway programme – ‘Parvatmala’ project, is being undertaken by the NHLML as the executing agency.

The MoU is expected to bring effective implementation, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the identified projects.

It would also lead to connecting far-flung and serene places of Arunachal Pradesh to the mainstream, making them more accessible not only to the locals but will also help attract tourists in large numbers, the statement added.