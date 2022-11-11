ITANAGAR: In yet another horrific incident reported from Arunachal Pradesh, a massive fire broke out at Namsai.

The fire broke out at 2nd mile area of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

Over 20 shops and restaurants in the area were gutted in the fire that broke out at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out near Police Beat Post in Namsai around wee hour of Friday (November 11).

Several cooking cylinders also burst in the fire.

(More details awaited)